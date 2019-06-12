US wants protection of classified military information shared with Bangladesh
The United States has asked Bangladesh to continue the discussion on protection of classified military information shared between the two countries.
Bangladesh indicated its interest in continuing the discussion.
The two governments shared cybersecurity objectives, and agreed to explore cooperation, training, and technical support to advance mutual interests in this regard.
They acknowledged the continuing challenge of terrorism, and the importance of adhering to human rights obligations while advancing security objectives.
This was discussed and agreed at the 7th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue on June 10 in Washington, the US embassy in Dhaka said.
The meeting was co-chaired by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md. Shahidul Haque and United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.
The two governments reaffirmed their commitment to enduring partnership, highlighting close cooperation on security, development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and counterterrorism.
The two governments agreed to continue to cooperate closely to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.
They agreed to work toward security and economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people ties in support of a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
The US also committed to providing additional security assistance for Bangladesh to increase maritime domain awareness, piracy, and regional security coordination in the Bay of Bengal, pending congressional approval.
The US recognised Bangladesh's leading role in peacekeeping operations around the world, and the two delegations highlighted their joint pledge for an operational-level unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in partnership between Bangladesh as the troop contributing country and the United States in a capacity-building role, which was made during the March 2019 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in New York.
ROHINGYA CRISIS
The US lauded Bangladesh's generosity in continuing to host more than one million Rohingyas from Myanmar.
Bangladesh thanked the US for its continuing support, including more than $494 million in humanitarian assistance in Bangladesh and Myanmar since August 2017.
The two governments emphasised the pressing need for Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis, and to create the conditions necessary for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
The US committed to engaging the international community to mobilise additional assistance for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas temporarily staying in Bangladesh.
The two governments agreed to continue to work closely with the global community including the United Nations and international organisations to continue to support the Rohingyas, and host communities, and to put effective pressure on Myanmar for a resolution of the crisis.
GOVERNANCE
The US and Bangladesh delegations discussed issues regarding freedom of expression and assembly.
Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to rule of law, and highlighted PM Sheikh Hasina's declaration that her government would focus on human rights and anti-corruption measures.
The US encouraged Bangladesh to redouble efforts on protection of human rights and combating trafficking in persons and raised concerns over certain provisions of the Digital Security Act.
The US welcomed Bangladesh’s adoption of a Trafficking in Persons National Plan of Action in late 2018, and encouraged Bangladesh to implement the plan.
ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION
The US praised Bangladesh's impressive economic growth and projected graduation from a least developed country to a developing country in 2024.
Bangladesh shared plans to facilitate foreign direct investment in support of infrastructure and energy projects.
Bangladesh expressed hopes that the creation of Special Economic Zones in the country would encourage more foreign direct investment (FDI) from the United States, which is already one of Bangladesh's largest sources of FDI.
The US will continue to support US private sector involvement in Bangladesh through initiatives such as the recently concluded Trade Winds trade mission to Dhaka, as while both countries expand commercial ties through fair, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial trade.
The US would continue to promote US business engagement in support of Bangladesh's development goals.
Washington also urged Bangladesh to continue progress on labour rights and workplace safety in line with International Labor Organization (ILO) standards and practices in Bangladesh.
The two countries agreed that the 8th Partnership Dialogue will be held in Dhaka at a mutually convenient time.
