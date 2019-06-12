Police probing DIG Mizanur as ACC official denies bribery allegation

The ACC on Monday suspended the investigator, Khandaker Enamul Basir, pending inquiry into allegations of leaking information to Mizanur.

DIG Mizanur on Sunday claimed that Enamul had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean cheat in an investigation into his alleged illegal wealth.

The police officer also provided audio clips of mobile phone conversations with a person, who Mizanur says is Enamul, to substantiate his claim.

Mizanur said he had bribed Enamul, and recorded and released the clips to save himself by ensnaring the ACC investigator.

A police official told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that an official with the rank of additional IGP was tasked with investigating Mizanur.

The official who spoke to bdnews24.com requested anonymity as he was not authorised to reveal the move now.

Former police chief AKM Shahidul Hoque told bdnews24.com that DIG Mizanur must face action if he had indeed bribed Enamul.

“As a top police official, he should know the law and he has done wrong if he really has bribed someone,” Shahidul said.

Transparency International, Bangladesh or TIB in a statement demanded punishment of both Mizanur and Enamul after investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, facing a barrage of questions from reporters, Basir said the allegations brought against him were “false”.

Asked about the audio clips, he said: “This is a flimsy allegation. You won’t be able to prove it no matter what expert you bring.”