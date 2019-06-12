Jashore madrasa boy killed by his teacher after failed rape attempt
Benapole Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 04:29 PM BdST
A madrasa teacher has murdered a 12-year-old student in Jashore’s Sharsha Upazila, after a failed rape attempt.
Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Khedapara Hefzul Quran Hafizia Madrasa, confessed to killing Shah Paran after being arrested from the Dighlia Arabia Qawmi Madrasa in Khulna on Tuesday.
Hafizur went into hiding following the murder of Shah Paran. Police later recovered the minor's decomposed body under a bed in Hazifur’s home in Goga Gazipara on Jun 2.
"A day after the incident, Hafizur called the boy into his house in Goga Gazipara and tortured him to death. He kept the body beneath the bed and fled to Khulna."
Shah Paran was a resident of Kagazpukur village in Benapole.
“The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday. We will take action against him in accordance with the order of the Jashore court," said M Masiur Rahman, chief of Sharsha Police Station.
