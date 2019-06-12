Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal in hospital before his maiden budget
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 11:13 AM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has been admitted to a hospital after being taken ill mere days before the placement of his maiden budget in parliament.
The 72-year-old went to Dhaka's Apollo Hospital for a medical check-up on Tuesday evening and subsequently stayed at the hospital overnight on the advice of doctors.
A duty manager at the hospital told bdnews24.com on Wednesday morning, "He is still at the hospital. But he is in good health."
But the hospital official was unwilling to provide details on the minister's illness and treatment.
"Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal visited Dhaka's Apollo Hospital for a routine check-up this evening [Tuesday]. He is completely healthy," Touhidul Islam, a spokesman for the finance ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"He will place the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year before the national parliament on Jun 13, 2019."
Kamal served as the planning minister in the Awami League's previous term in government. He took over the finance ministry after the party won the 11th national elections and formed government for a third successive term.
He is slated to present the budget for the new fiscal year in parliament at 3pm on Thursday.
