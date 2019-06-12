Home > Bangladesh

10, including seven children, injured in Noakhali hospital ceiling collapse

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2019 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 02:47 PM BdST

At least 10 people have been injured when a large chunk of a concrete plastered ceiling collapsed and fell on top of them at Noakhali General Hospital.

The incident occurred at the Children's Ward around 7:30 am on Wednesday, said Md Khalil Ullah, the hospital's caretaker.

The injured were taken to the surgery department in the hospital's new building for treatment.

According to witnesses, a large part of the ceiling at Children's Ward-4 caved in during the morning. Of the injured, seven were children who were receiving treatment at the ward.

Fragments of the plastered ceiling started falling off on Tuesday, they added.

"The plastered ceiling at the Children's Ward had collapsed once before in 2008. It has been a recurring issue since then, injuring children, nurses and doctors alike," said Khalil.

The building was declared risky in 2015, he added.

Hospital authorities said, the government provided 28 beds for the children's department. But the hospital admits nearly 150 patients every day. Seventy-one children were admitted to the ward where the ceiling crumbled.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tonmoy Das inspected the scene of the disaster and ordered the immediate construction of a new shed.

