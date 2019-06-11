Two die as bus collides with autorickshaw in Chandpur
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2019 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 01:23 PM BdST
Two people have been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Chandpur.
The incident took place on the Chandpur-Cumilla Highway at Gabtali area in Sadar Upazila around 6:30am on Tuesday, said Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector of Chandpur Model Police Station.
The injured are Ratan Chandra Shil, 30, and Md Jewel Hossain, 35. They were all passengers of the autorickshaw.
Jewel was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital while Ratan in critical condition was sent to Dhaka after the incident.
The bus driver and his assistant fled, he added.
