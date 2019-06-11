Two die as bus collides with autorickshaw in Chandpur

The incident took place on the Chandpur-Cumilla Highway at Gabtali area in Sadar Upazila around 6:30am on Tuesday, said Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector of Chandpur Model Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Imran Hossain, 34, an official of Social Islami Bank Ltd in Gazipur, and his 10-year-old niece Fatema Akhter. They hailed from Balakhal village in Hajiganj municipality.

The injured are Ratan Chandra Shil, 30, and Md Jewel Hossain, 35. They were all passengers of the autorickshaw.

Jewel was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital while Ratan in critical condition was sent to Dhaka after the incident.

“A bus, operated by the Padma Paribahan Ltd, collided head-on with a Chandpur-bound autorickshaw from Haziganj, leaving Imran dead on the scene. Fatema died on her way to Dhaka after receiving first aid," Karim said.

The bus driver and his assistant fled, he added.