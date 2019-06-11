Police looking for fugitive former OC Moazzem in Dhaka

The search began in earnest in a bid to execute an arrest warrant issued by a court, said Special Superindent of Police Saikul Ahmed Bhuiyan.

Police have received information that Moazzem is probably holing up in Dhaka, he told bdnews24.com on Monday evening.

"We have scanned all possible hideouts in Dhaka. We are still searching."

Omar Faruk, deputy inspector general of police's Chattogram Range, told bdnews24.com, "Efforts to arrest him are ongoing. Police are working on it on the field."

In the face of criticism over the failure to arrest the police official two weeks after a warrant was issued, Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters on Monday, “It’s a bit difficult to arrest someone who has fled. But they’re trying their best to find him. I’ve spoken to the home minister about it."

"The home ministry is very serious regarding the matter. You will hear of his arrest soon."

Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harrassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.

The video was later released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.

A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.

The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.