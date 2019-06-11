Police looking for fugitive former OC Moazzem in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2019 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 12:56 AM BdST
Police have launched a manhunt in Dhaka for the fugitive former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who made headlines following the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, on information that he is hiding in the capital.
The search began in earnest in a bid to execute an arrest warrant issued by a court, said Special Superindent of Police Saikul Ahmed Bhuiyan.
"We have scanned all possible hideouts in Dhaka. We are still searching."
Omar Faruk, deputy inspector general of police's Chattogram Range, told bdnews24.com, "Efforts to arrest him are ongoing. Police are working on it on the field."
In the face of criticism over the failure to arrest the police official two weeks after a warrant was issued, Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters on Monday, “It’s a bit difficult to arrest someone who has fled. But they’re trying their best to find him. I’ve spoken to the home minister about it."
"The home ministry is very serious regarding the matter. You will hear of his arrest soon."
Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harrassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.
The video was later released on social media amidst widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat allegedly by followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.
The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police looking for fugitive former OC Moazzem in Dhaka
- I paid bribe to ensnare ACC official, save myself: DIG Mizanur
- EU concerned over Khaleda's imprisonment: Special envoy
- Dead drug smuggler mentioned ties to ex-AL MP Bodi's brothers, cousin: Police
- ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
- Police ‘trying best’ to arrest former Sonagazi OC Moazzam, says Quader
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
Most Read
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
- Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- How old should a president be? With so many choices, Democrats are sharply divided