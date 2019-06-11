Home > Bangladesh

MP Liton killing: Ex-JP MP Kader Khan gets life imprisonment in Gaibandha

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2019 01:42 PM BdST

A Gaibandha court has sentenced ex-Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan to life imprisonment for murdering Awami League lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton nearly two and a half years ago.

Judge Dilip Kumar Bhaumik delivered the verdict on Tuesday with Khan standing in the dock.

More to follow

