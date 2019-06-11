MP Liton killing: Ex-JP MP Kader Khan gets life imprisonment in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 01:42 PM BdST
A Gaibandha court has sentenced ex-Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan to life imprisonment for murdering Awami League lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton nearly two and a half years ago.
Judge Dilip Kumar Bhaumik delivered the verdict on Tuesday with Khan standing in the dock.
More to follow
