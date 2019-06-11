Drug peddler killed in alleged gunfight with police in Cumilla

The gunfight took place in front of Mill Gate at the Hossainpur-Lalmoti road in North Bijoypur at around 2:30am on Tuesday, said Sadar South Police Station OC Mamunur Rashid.

Bappi, 26, was also known as Rajib.

Bappi had been accused in 11 drug-related cases with Sadar South police station and was also named in police’s ‘top drug dealers’ list, said the police.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident, said OC Mamunur Rashid.

Bappi’s body has been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.