Police ‘trying best’ to arrest former Sonagazi OC Moazzam, says Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 03:50 PM BdST
Authorities are ‘trying their best’ to arrest former chief of Feni’s Sonagazi Police Station Moazzam Hossain, said Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.
“He’ll be caught soon and we’ll take action against him,” Quader told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.
Moazzam has been accused of violating the cyber security law for spreading the video of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi’s statement on Facebook before she was attacked in Feni.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant against the former inspector of police but the police in Feni and Rangpur have been pushing each other to execute the order.
Transparency International Bangladesh raised the question if the police are really interested to arrest its officer.
“It’ll take some time to find out a person absconding,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday. Quader reiterated the same.
The journalists asked Quader if the government has failed to arrest the former OC.
The minister denied any political influence preventing the arrest of Moazzem.
“The government has a firm stand on the issue and the prime minister is very very serious about it too. President of the Sonagazi wing of the Awami League has been already jailed on the case. The government has showed no signs of negligence or weakness,” he said.
Moazzam, the then OC in Sogazi Police Station called Nusrat Jahan Rafi to the police station and recorded her statement after she filed a complaint of sexual assault against her madrasa principal in March.
The video of Nusrat’s statement went viral on social media after the perpetrators set Nusrat on fire. The girl died later in hospital.
On Apr 15, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman filed a case at the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal under the Digital Security Act against OC Moazzam for spreading the video. Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Moazzam on May 27.
