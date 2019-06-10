Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 12:54 PM BdST
A person has died in a wall collapse triggered by an unexplained building explosion at Shonir Akhra in Dhaka.
Four others were injured in the incident at the three-storey RS Tower around 9:30am on Monday, said Jamal Uddin Mir, chief of Kadamtali Police Station.
The dead has been identified as 50-year-old Farid Ahmed, a prayer cap seller and a resident of Kadamtali’s Rasulpur.
More to follow
