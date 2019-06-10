Home > Bangladesh

Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 12:54 PM BdST

A person has died in a wall collapse triggered by an unexplained building explosion at Shonir Akhra in Dhaka.

Four others were injured in the incident at the three-storey RS Tower around 9:30am on Monday, said Jamal Uddin Mir, chief of Kadamtali Police Station.

The dead has been identified as 50-year-old Farid Ahmed, a prayer cap seller and a resident of Kadamtali’s Rasulpur.

More to follow 

Print Friendly and PDF

Rabada calls for clear heads
‘Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down’
India edge Australia
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails

More stories

Canadian University gets plot in ‘breach of rules’

‘Cold war’ over ex-OC’s arrest

Immigration at fault: Hasina

PM briefs the media

Transport crisis hits Dhaka

Protesters block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Fire erupts at Bangla Motor house

File Photo

Two die in Feni ‘gunfight’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.