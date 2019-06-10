I paid bribe to ensnare ACC official, save myself: DIG Mizanur
Liton Haider, Chief Crime Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 11:08 PM BdST
Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman has said he bribed ACC investigator Khandaker Enamul Bachhir in an effort to 'entrap' the official after being 'pressured' into making the illicit payments.
The DIG said he is willing to provide accounts to the ACC for the Tk 4 million he claims to have paid Bachhir in bribes.
ACC Director Bachhir was investigating the controversial police official accused of amassing 'illegal wealth'.
Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Bachhir were aired on television.
Following the allegation, the national anti-graft watchdog suspended Bachhir and instituted an inquiry committee headed by ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht.
But at the same time, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmuf said bribery is a criminal offence.
DIG Mizan claimed he was 'forced' into giving the bribe despite knowing that it was illegal to do so.
He told bdnews24.com: "I didn't want to pay him money. But after relentless pressure from him, I decided to do it in order to ensare him."
"I did it knowingly to entrap him and for my own safety."
"He said there was nothing on the file against me but was still pressuring me to pay him money. I met him in his office on a few occasions. I gave him all the papers he had asked for but he kept on pressuring me for money."
Mizan was withdrawn as additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police following a marital scandal in January last year. Four months later, the ACC launched a probe into his wealth.
On May 3 last year, ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary interrogated Mizan about his alleged illegal wealth. Later, Bachhir was entrusted with the investigation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dead drug smuggler mentioned ties to ex-AL MP Bodi's brothers, cousin: Police
- ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
- Police ‘trying best’ to arrest former Sonagazi OC Moazzam, says Quader
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Moldovan president suspended, snap election called as crisis deepens
Most Read
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
- Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- How old should a president be? With so many choices, Democrats are sharply divided