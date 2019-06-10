I paid bribe to ensnare ACC official, save myself: DIG Mizanur

The DIG said he is willing to provide accounts to the ACC for the Tk 4 million he claims to have paid Bachhir in bribes.

ACC Director Bachhir was investigating the controversial police official accused of amassing 'illegal wealth'.

DIG Mizan in a television interview on Sunday claimed that ACC Director Enamul Bachhir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit. Bachhir also divulged information during the investigation, he said.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Bachhir were aired on television.

Following the allegation, the national anti-graft watchdog suspended Bachhir and instituted an inquiry committee headed by ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht.

But at the same time, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmuf said bribery is a criminal offence.

DIG Mizan claimed he was 'forced' into giving the bribe despite knowing that it was illegal to do so.

He told bdnews24.com: "I didn't want to pay him money. But after relentless pressure from him, I decided to do it in order to ensare him."

"I did it knowingly to entrap him and for my own safety."

According to the police official, ACC's Bachhir was exerting pressure on him even though he did not have any proof that Mizan had acquired wealth illegally.

"He said there was nothing on the file against me but was still pressuring me to pay him money. I met him in his office on a few occasions. I gave him all the papers he had asked for but he kept on pressuring me for money."

Mizan was withdrawn as additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police following a marital scandal in January last year. Four months later, the ACC launched a probe into his wealth.

On May 3 last year, ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary interrogated Mizan about his alleged illegal wealth. Later, Bachhir was entrusted with the investigation.