Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 03:09 PM BdST
The government has published the first list of about 1.32 million students qualified for college admission.
The merit list has been posted on http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd/ on Monday.
More to follow
