Govt publishes first merit list for college admission

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 03:09 PM BdST

The government has published the first list of about 1.32 million students qualified for college admission.

The merit list has been posted on http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd/ on Monday.

More to follow

 

