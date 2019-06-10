Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire

The fire broke out at a home in Pagla Chitashal area around 5:30am on Monday, said Md Aslam Hossain, chief of Fatullah Model Police Station.

The injured are Abdul Alim, 65, his daughter Sheuly Akhter, 35, Sheuly’s elder daughter Juthi Akhter, 13, and youngest daughter

Tanzila, 6. They have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“Four people including Abdul Alim got burnt after the fire broke out at his house. The locals rescued and took them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” the OC said.

The blaze burnt down the furniture in two rooms of the house, he said.

“The pipe had a leak, filling the room with gas. It is believed the fire broke out when someone lit a matchstick to light the mosquito coil.”