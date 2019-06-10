Home > Bangladesh

Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 02:20 PM BdST

Four members of a family, including two children, have suffered burn injuries, at Fatullah in Narayanganj.

The fire broke out at a home in Pagla Chitashal area around 5:30am on Monday, said Md Aslam Hossain, chief of Fatullah Model Police Station.

The injured are Abdul Alim, 65, his daughter Sheuly Akhter, 35, Sheuly’s elder daughter Juthi Akhter, 13, and youngest daughter

Tanzila, 6. They have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“Four people including Abdul Alim got burnt after the fire broke out at his house. The locals rescued and took them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” the OC said.

The blaze burnt down the furniture in two rooms of the house, he said.

“The pipe had a leak, filling the room with gas. It is believed the fire broke out when someone lit a matchstick to light the mosquito coil.”

Print Friendly and PDF

Rabada calls for clear heads
‘Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down’
India edge Australia
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails

More stories

Canadian University gets plot in ‘breach of rules’

‘Cold war’ over ex-OC’s arrest

Immigration at fault: Hasina

PM briefs the media

Transport crisis hits Dhaka

Protesters block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Fire erupts at Bangla Motor house

File Photo

Two die in Feni ‘gunfight’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.