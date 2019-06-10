EU concerned over Khaleda's imprisonment: Special envoy

She has been sentenced to prison by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for graft involving the Zia Orphanage Trust, a case filed by the military-backed caretaker government in 2007.

Gilmore said he will not make comment on whether the court or judicial process is right or wrong.

“The concern is first of all in the context of the overall political environment in the country. She is a woman of advancing years and there are health issues and there are always humanitarian dimension of issues that we talked about,” he said after his meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq.

During the meeting they discussed a wide range of human rights issues including Rohingya crisis, Digital Security Act, extrajudicial killings and the last general elections.

The envoy said that the EU is expecting a government response to the recommendations made by the its experts on the last general elections observations. He said the minister told him they will do so soon.

This is his first visit to Bangladesh on the way to Myanmar for the annual human rights meeting in Naypyitaw.

The law minister asked Gilmore to convince Myanmar to take back Rohingyas by creating a safe environment.

Asked why the EU is concerned about Khaleda's jailing by the court, the envoy said: “It's fair to say that when we see, in any country, a major opposition leader who has been imprisoned, it raises questions. What is happening? Why is this happening?”

He said his fellow parliamentarians in the EU will also ask him similar questions after his visit.

Gilmore said he also discussed issues related to political freedom and drew the minister’s attention to the EU election expert mission’s report sent to the Bangladesh Election Commission.

The envoy will visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.