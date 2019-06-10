Home > Bangladesh

Dead drug smuggler mentioned ties to ex-AL MP Bodi's brothers, cousin: Police

  Shankar Barua Rumi, Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 09:31 PM BdST

Saiful Karim, labelled 'the No 1 drug smuggler in the country' by law enforcers, confessed to overseeing the yaba businesses of two brothers and a cousin of former Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi, police say.

He made the admission about two weeks ago during an interrogation before his death in a so-called shootout, according to police.

Teknaf Model Police Sub-Inspector Rasel Ahmed subsequently started three cases against 33 suspects in connection with the 'shootout'.

"Before his death, Saiful Karim provided vital information to police on 33 members of a few yaba and smuggling rings. They have all been implicated in the case over the murder of Saiful Karim," Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das told bdnews24.com.

Of them, the full names and details of 18 suspects are outlined in the case dossier. The other 15 are listed as 'unidentified' suspects.

Despite the case mentioning the yaba factories operated by Bodi's brothers and cousin, they have not been charged in the matter.

According to the case, Saiful told police during questioning that he was the first to smuggle the methamphatamine-based yaba into Bangladesh by concealing the tablets inside goods imported from Myanmar. He controlled a powerful yaba syndicate which ran operations all over the country, including Teknaf.

"He (Saiful Karim) also revealed that he personally oversaw the yaba business of Jaliyapara Ghat's Md Amin, Moulvi Mujib, Salman, TT Zafar's (Zafar Alam) brother Gafur, MP Bodi's brother Shukkur, Shawkat and Russel."

Of them, the brother of Teknaf's controversial Awami League leader Bodi, Mujibur Rahman alias Moulvi Mujib, is absconding, according to the police.

Bodi's other sibling Abdur Shukkur and his cousin Kamrul Hassan Russel surrendered to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in February.

Former Cox's Bazar-4 lawmaker Bodi, also a member of the Awami League's district wing, could not be reached for comment as he did not take phone calls from bdnews24.com.

