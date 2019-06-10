ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2019 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 04:54 PM BdST
Anti-Corruption Commission Director Khandaker Enamul Bachhir has temporarily been suspended for leaking a probe report to Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, who is accused of earning illegal wealth.
"A disciplinary action has been taken against him for breaching rules of service. A separate departmental inquiry will be conducted in connection with bribery allegations,” ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood told reporters at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police ‘trying best’ to arrest former Sonagazi OC Moazzam, says Quader
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- Four of a family burnt in Narayanganj fire
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Moldovan president suspended, snap election called as crisis deepens
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina addresses a media briefing on her tri-nation tour
Most Read
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Canadian University gets Rajuk’s Purbachal plot ‘in breach of rules’
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Saudi teenager faces death sentence for acts when he was 10
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Man dies in wall collapse after Shonir Akhra building explosion