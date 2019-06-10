Home > Bangladesh

ACC investigator suspended for leaking probe report to DIG Mizan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jun 2019 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 04:54 PM BdST

Anti-Corruption Commission Director Khandaker Enamul Bachhir has temporarily been suspended for leaking a probe report to Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, who is accused of earning illegal wealth.

"A disciplinary action has been taken against him for breaching rules of service. A separate departmental inquiry will be conducted in connection with bribery allegations,” ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood told reporters at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.

 

More to follow

