Two killed in alleged shootout in Feni

The gunfight took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area of Feni Sadar in the early hours of Sunday, said Deputy Captain of RAB-7 Squadron Leader Shafayet Jamil Fahim.

One of the dead has been identified as Mahbubul Hasan Rubel but RAB is yet to identify the other.

RAB personnel took up station in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area on Saturday night after being tipped off about a drug shipment there, said Shafayet Jamil Fahim.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, the drug traders opened fire on them. RAB retaliated and two drug traders were killed in the gunfight.”

The bodies were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Fahim.

The elite forces recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, two guns and 17 rounds of bullets from the spot, added the RAB official.