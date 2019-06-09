Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in alleged shootout in Feni

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jun 2019 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 10:40 AM BdST

Two people have been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, during an anti-narcotics drive in Feni.

The gunfight took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area of Feni Sadar in the early hours of Sunday, said Deputy Captain of RAB-7 Squadron Leader Shafayet Jamil Fahim.

One of the dead has been identified as Mahbubul Hasan Rubel but RAB is yet to identify the other.

RAB personnel took up station in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area on Saturday night after being tipped off about a drug shipment there, said Shafayet Jamil Fahim.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, the drug traders opened fire on them. RAB retaliated and two drug traders were killed in the gunfight.”

The bodies were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Fahim.

The elite forces recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, two guns and 17 rounds of bullets from the spot, added the RAB official.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

File Photo

Two die in Feni ‘gunfight’

Passportless pilot: SI suspended for neglect of duty 

PM to brief media Sunday

PM returns after tri-nation tour

Pilot without passport: Probe opens

Motorcyclist dies in Magura crash

40 hurt in Brahmanbaria clashes

Three Rohingyas die in Teknaf ‘shootout’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.