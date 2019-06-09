Two killed in alleged shootout in Feni
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2019 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 10:40 AM BdST
Two people have been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, during an anti-narcotics drive in Feni.
The gunfight took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area of Feni Sadar in the early hours of Sunday, said Deputy Captain of RAB-7 Squadron Leader Shafayet Jamil Fahim.
One of the dead has been identified as Mahbubul Hasan Rubel but RAB is yet to identify the other.
RAB personnel took up station in the Fatehpur Rail Gate area on Saturday night after being tipped off about a drug shipment there, said Shafayet Jamil Fahim.
“Sensing the presence of RAB, the drug traders opened fire on them. RAB retaliated and two drug traders were killed in the gunfight.”
The bodies were taken to Feni General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Fahim.
The elite forces recovered 10,000 yaba tablets, two guns and 17 rounds of bullets from the spot, added the RAB official.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed in alleged shootout in Feni
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour
- Govt investigating Biman pilot without passport in Qatar
- 40 injured in Brahmanbaria clashes over beef
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with human-hauler in Magura
- 3 Rohingya ‘kidnappers’ die in alleged gunfight with police in Teknaf
- Antibiotics in some Bangladesh rivers 300 times the safe levels: Global study
- Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished on Eid night
Most Read
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Bangladesh face massive task as Roy 153 fires England to 386
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech