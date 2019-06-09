Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 08:15 PM BdST
There were threats of militant attacks on Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, Sheikh Hasina has said and praised efforts of intelligence and law-enforcing agencies for ensuring trouble-free celebrations.
The prime minister made the remarks on being asked by a journalist at a Ganabhaban media conference in Dhaka on Sunday on her recent trips to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland.
Earlier in a reception organised by expatriates in Finland, Hasina had thanked Allah for the hassle-free celebrations amid threats.
The journalist on Sunday referred to her previous comment and asked what type of threats there were during Eid.
Hasina cited bolstered actions of the intelligence and security agencies on any information about possible militant activities after the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack.
A week after the killings of 17 foreigners and five others in the attack on the eatery in Dhaka’s diplomatic district of Gulshan, terrorists targeted the largest Eid congregation of Bangladesh at Sholakia in Kishoreganj. Two policemen and a housewife were killed in bomb blasts and a firefight in the attack.
“I don’t want to frighten the people,” she added after saying: “You know that different kinds of threat are posted on social media using different names all the time.”
“Our intelligence agencies investigate these as much as they can and we take necessary steps against them (people posting threats).”
Hasina said such threats were detected before Eid this year. “I was really worried during the Eid congregations. Because such incidents must be stopped.”
She said she always stays in touch with related people in Bangladesh while travelling abroad and received “message” after the Eid congregations ended without any incident.
“The Eid congregations ended properly because our intelligence agencies, police, RAB and other law-enforcing agencies worked sincerely,” Hasina said.
