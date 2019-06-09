Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport

“One may forget their passport. But it is the immigration officials’ duty to check (if they have the right papers),” she said at a news conference in Dhaka on Sunday following her recent tri-nation trip.

“I had ordered action against the immigration officials on duty at once,” she said.

Captain Fazal Mahmud Chowdhury of Biman Bangladesh Airlines travelled to Qatar on June 5 to operate a flight to bring back Hasina from abroad.

When the issue of him not carrying his passport was discovered in Doha, another pilot was sent to operate Hasina’s flight.

The Department of Immigration and Passports on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector for negligence of duty in checking Fazal’s passport. Two committees have also been formed to investigate the incident.

Hasina emphasised toughening immigration rules at airports of the country. “No-one will be spared, even if they are VIPs,” she said.

The prime minister also wondered why the flag carrier’s flights that carry her always make headlines.

A Biman plane carrying Hasina had to make emergency landing in Turkmenistan after a nut was found loose earlier.

During another flight, her plane’s landing in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport had been delayed due to something left on the runway.

“Whenever I board a Biman plane, something happens and news reports are run. I don’t know why this happens,” the prime minister said.

She suspects people trying to hinder steps for Biman’s progress or gold smugglers and people riddled with corruption were behind these incidents as her government were taking steps against them.