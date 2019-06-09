Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2019 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 10:53 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said immigration department cannot duck its responsibilities for negligence of duty in letting a pilot travel abroad without passport.
“One may forget their passport. But it is the immigration officials’ duty to check (if they have the right papers),” she said at a news conference in Dhaka on Sunday following her recent tri-nation trip.
“I had ordered action against the immigration officials on duty at once,” she said.
Captain Fazal Mahmud Chowdhury of Biman Bangladesh Airlines travelled to Qatar on June 5 to operate a flight to bring back Hasina from abroad.
When the issue of him not carrying his passport was discovered in Doha, another pilot was sent to operate Hasina’s flight.
The Department of Immigration and Passports on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector for negligence of duty in checking Fazal’s passport. Two committees have also been formed to investigate the incident.
The prime minister also wondered why the flag carrier’s flights that carry her always make headlines.
A Biman plane carrying Hasina had to make emergency landing in Turkmenistan after a nut was found loose earlier.
During another flight, her plane’s landing in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport had been delayed due to something left on the runway.
“Whenever I board a Biman plane, something happens and news reports are run. I don’t know why this happens,” the prime minister said.
She suspects people trying to hinder steps for Biman’s progress or gold smugglers and people riddled with corruption were behind these incidents as her government were taking steps against them.
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Moldovan president suspended, snap election called as crisis deepens
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina addresses a media briefing on her tri-nation tour
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Two killed in alleged shootout in Feni
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour
Most Read
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Former Afghan football president banned for life
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid