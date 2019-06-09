Hasina to visit China in July

Hasina revealed the information at a media briefing on her tri-nation tour of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland at Ganabhaban on Sunday.



It will be her first visit to China after forming government for a third consecutive term.



Xi extended felicitations to Hasina on her party's landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary elections held in December.





Addressing the media briefing, the prime minister said that Xi invited her to visit China in July. “I’ll go,” she said, adding that the dates of the tour are being worked on.Bangladedesh and China embarked on a strategic partnership in 2016 during the visit of Xi Jinping. Bangladesh also joined his flagship Belt and Road Initiative, although China has backed Myanmar on the Rohingya refugee issue in the international forum.