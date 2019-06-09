Hasina to visit China in July
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 06:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that she will travel to Beijing in July at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Hasina revealed the information at a media briefing on her tri-nation tour of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland at Ganabhaban on Sunday.
It will be her first visit to China after forming government for a third consecutive term.
Xi extended felicitations to Hasina on her party's landslide victory in the 11th parliamentary elections held in December.
Bangladedesh and China embarked on a strategic partnership in 2016 during the visit of Xi Jinping. Bangladesh also joined his flagship Belt and Road Initiative, although China has backed Myanmar on the Rohingya refugee issue in the international forum.
