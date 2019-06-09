Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jun 2019 01:40 PM BdST

Firefighters have tamed a fire which broke out at a four-storey residential building in Dhaka’s Bangla Motor.

The fire started on the building’s fourth floor around 12:30pm on Sunday, said Lima Akhtar, an official of the fire service’s control room..

Three units of the fire service doused the flames after a half hour’s efforts, she added.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.  

