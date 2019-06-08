Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST
A sub-inspector of the immigration department has been suspended for neglect of duty as he let a Biman Bangladesh pilot travel abroad passportless to bring back the prime minister.
DIG Afzal Biswas of the Special Branch of Police announced the suspension of SI Qamrumzzaman on Saturday.
