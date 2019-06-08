Home > Bangladesh

Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence

  Staff Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST

A sub-inspector of the immigration department has been suspended for neglect of duty as he let a Biman Bangladesh pilot travel abroad passportless to bring back the prime minister.

DIG Afzal Biswas of the Special Branch of Police announced the suspension of SI Qamrumzzaman on Saturday. 

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
More stories

File Photo: A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flying in Dhaka.

A ship moves across the polluted waters of the Buriganga River, as viewed from the Bangladesh China Friendship Bridge in Dhaka's Postogola. The poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to three other rivers around the capital. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

WARNING:

