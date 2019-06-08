Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2019 12:00 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Dhaka from Finland, capping an 11-day tour which also included trips to Japan and Saudi Arabia.
A special flight carrying Hasina and her entourage landed in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:55am, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Hasan Zahid Tushar said.
The prime minister boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Finland which arrived in Dhaka after layover at Doha's Hammad International Airport.
Hasina kicked off the tri-nation tour on May 28 with a visit to Japan on May 28. She delivered an address at the 'The Future of Asia' conference in Tokyo before holding a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
During the visit, Japan signed $2.5 billion in official development assistance, or ODA, to fund several infrastructural projects in Bangladesh.
The prime minister then headed to Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, bringing the curtains down on her four-day Japan trip.
While in the Gulf country, Hasina also performed Umrah in Makkah and visited the tomb of Prophet Muhammad in Madina.
She then departed for Finland on Jun 3 to round off the tour.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not relying on history
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Won’t underestimate
Bangladesh: Morgan
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt investigating Biman pilot without passport in Qatar
- 40 injured in Brahmanbaria clashes over beef
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with human-hauler in Magura
- 3 Rohingya ‘kidnappers’ die in alleged gunfight with police in Teknaf
- Antibiotics in some Bangladesh rivers 300 times the safe levels: Global study
- Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished on Eid night
- Biman pilot without passport flies plane to Qatar to bring back Hasina
- Three injured after being run over by bus in Mirpur
- Petrol bomb found in front of BSMMU registrar’s room
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Thakurgaon
Most Read
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- Bangladesh cricketers given reception in UK
- Losing to Bangladesh not a 'shock', says England's Plunkett
- Biman pilot without passport flies to Qatar to bring back Hasina
- Ashiqul Alam plotted killing police, attacking Times Square: Prosecutors
- Govt investigating Biman pilot without passport in Qatar
- Two women injured in UK homophobic attack ‘for refusing to kiss’
- 40 injured in Brahmanbaria clashes over beef
- Furore in India after Dhoni asked to remove gloves insignia