Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour

A special flight carrying Hasina and her entourage landed in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:55am, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Hasan Zahid Tushar said.

The prime minister boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Finland which arrived in Dhaka after layover at Doha's Hammad International Airport.

Hasina kicked off the tri-nation tour on May 28 with a visit to Japan on May 28. She delivered an address at the 'The Future of Asia' conference in Tokyo before holding a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

During the visit, Japan signed $2.5 billion in official development assistance, or ODA, to fund several infrastructural projects in Bangladesh.

The prime minister then headed to Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, bringing the curtains down on her four-day Japan trip.

While in the Gulf country, Hasina also performed Umrah in Makkah and visited the tomb of Prophet Muhammad in Madina.

She then departed for Finland on Jun 3 to round off the tour.