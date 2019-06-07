Home > Bangladesh

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with human-hauler in Magura

  Magura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jun 2019 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 03:04 PM BdST

A motorcyclist has been killed when a human-hauler, locally known as ‘Nasiman’, collided head-on with the vehicle in Magura Sadar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Pakakanchanpur village on Friday morning, said Sadar Police OC Sirajul Islam.

The dead was identified as Shohag Hossain.

“Shohag was heading to Magura on his motorcycle. He was flung from the vehicle in a collision with a Nasiman travelling in the opposite direction.”

Locals rushed him to the Magura Sadar Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead, said the OC.

