Govt investigating Biman pilot without passport in Qatar

Additional Cabinet Secretary Nasima Begum is heading a committee of four investigators, the Cabinet Division said in a statement on Friday.

The committee has three work days to find out how Captain Fazal Mahmud Chowdhury travelled to Qatar without passport.

He was “detained” in Qatar, according to the statement.

The committee will investigate responsibilities of the immigration authorities at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport and identify errors made by the Department of Immigration and Passports, the statement said.

The other members of the committee are joint secretaries Md Helal Mahmud Sharif and Zahangir Alam of the home ministry, and Joint Secretary Mustakim Billah Faruquee of the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

Fazal crossed the immigration at the Dhaka airport at 4:30pm on Wednesday and travelled to Hamad International Airport in Doha by Biman’s flight BG125.

His passport was sent by another flight later and another pilot was despatched to bring Hasina back.

‘NEITHER DETAINED, NOR ARRESTED’

Biman has protested some media reports that Fazal was detained or arrested by Doha Immigration Police at the Qatari airport for not carrying his passport.

“It’s totally incorrect. No incident of detention, arrest or halt of any Biman pilot took place there,” Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said in a statement on Friday.

Shakil detailed the incident, saying Fazal operated the flight, BG125, on Dhaka-Chattogram-Doha route on Wednesday, as the operating captain.

He found that his passport was not on him after landing at the Doha airport.

Fazal then contacted the Biman station manager there and Dhaka office before checking in Oryx Airport Hotel for which he did not need to cross the immigration checkpoint at the airport, according to Shakil.

Fazal’s passport was sent the following day and he transferred to Hotel Crown Plaza by completing immigration formalities.

The pilot will return home with the flight BG126 on June 10 early morning, Shakil said in the statement.