Three injured after being run over by bus in Mirpur 

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon following a ‘race’ between two buses. Agitated locals vandalised the two vehicles, setting one of the buses on fire.



According to witnesses, the buses of Paristhan and Khajababa Paribahan were being driven recklessly during an alleged race on the road near Bangla School in Mirpur Section No 11.



“The buses were racing each other on the streets. When one bus tried to overtake the other, it ended up running over an auto-rickshaw and a rickshaw,” a witness to the accident told bdnews24.com.



Three passengers of the trampled vehicles were hurt in the process, he added.



After the injured were taken to hospital, an angry mob dismantled the two buses before torching one of the vehicles.



“Two units of the fire service doused the flames on the Paristhan bus set by the agitated public,” said Kamrul Hossain, an official of the fire service’s control room.



The driver of the bus has been detained, said SM Shamim, assistant commissioner of DMP’s Pallabi Zone.