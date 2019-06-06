Petrol bomb found in front of BSMMU registrar’s room

Shahbagh police removed the bomb, which was left in front of the university registrar’s room on the third floor of the administrative building on Thursday.

“A bottle filled with petrol was seen in front of the registrar’s office. Police later came and removed it on being informed of the matter,” a hospital official, requesting anonymity, told bdnews24.com.

Police are looking into how the bottle ended up being there, said Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hassan.

After the recovery of the petrol bomb, it came to light that a fire was lit in front of Registrar Abdul Hannan’s office two days ago.

The incidents have been reported amid the on-going treatment of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at BSMMU.

Addressing the incidents, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua said, “A fire was started in front of that office two days back. We believe someone is doing this to intimidate us.”

The anonymous official added, “There are some issues regarding recruitment and someone is trying to scare the registrar over it.”