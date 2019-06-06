Hasina urges expatriates to speak out against BNP-Jamaat propaganda

The Awami League president made the calls at a programme arranged by expatriates in Finland’s capital Helsinki on Wednesday.

Hasina spent Eid in the Scandinavian country this year, having left home on a 12-day tri-nation tour which included Japan and Saudi Arabia.

A reception for the prime minister was held at Helsinki’s Hotel Kamp by the All European Awami League and Finland Awami League.

Hasina denounced the conspiracies and false propaganda carried out by the BNP-Jamaat coalition and called on expatriates to provide an appropriate response to it, her speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam told bdnews24.com.

The prime minister said, the BNP-Jamaat forces have devised and purveyed various conspiracies and false propaganda to tarnish the image of Bangladesh abroad. It therefore falls on Awami League leaders and workers to provide a fitting reply to it.

She also called on expatriates to highlight the progress made by Bangladesh in the international sphere.

Hasina also extended her greetings to all Bangladeshis on Eid while stressing on the government’s concerted efforts in ensuring smooth homebound journeys this time.