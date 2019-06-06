Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Thakurgaon

  Thakurgaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jun 2019 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 03:04 PM BdST

A suspected drug trader has been killed in an alleged gunfight with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in Thakurgaon.

The incident took place near the Bangabandhu Bazar in Peerganj Upazila's Fakirganj around 2am on Thursday, said BGB Dinajpur-42 Captain Lt Col Gazi Nahid Uz Zaman.

The dead was identified as Monirul Islam Babul, 35.

"Babul was detained with 112 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup in his possession. He subsequently revealed a lot of information about local drug trade during interrogation," BGB official Nahid told bdnews24.com.

"We then took him on a raid when drug dealers opened fire on the BGB personnel. BGB retaliated and Babul was shot dead in the crossfire."

The border security force seized 75 bottles of Phensedyl, a machete and Tk 22,000 in the operation, said Nahid. Police recovered the body of Babul and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital's morgue.

