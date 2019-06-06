Home > Bangladesh

Biman pilot without passport flies plane to Qatar to bring back Hasina 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jun 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 09:09 PM BdST

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot has flown a jet to bring back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Finland but been caught without passport in Qatar.

Biman sent the passport of the pilot, Captain Fazal Mahmud, in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.com on Thursday.  

“It will be investigated with importance how the pilot got on the plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without passport,” he said.

bdnews24.com contacted the secretary after social media users claimed in posts that the pilot was halted at immigration of Doha International Airport for having no passport on him on Wednesday.

“He was not arrested in the incident on Wednesday. He was provided a hotel room to stay,” Mohibul said. 

Fazal would fly Hasina back to Bangladesh and his passport was sent to Qatar by a Regent Airways flight, he added.  

The prime minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia. 

She is scheduled to return home on Saturday. 

Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from the Dhaka airport on Wednesday night to bring her back.

The issue of the pilot having no passport was found when the special flight reached Doha, according to Biman officials.

