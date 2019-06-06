Biman pilot without passport flies plane to Qatar to bring back Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 09:09 PM BdST
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot has flown a jet to bring back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Finland but been caught without passport in Qatar.
Biman sent the passport of the pilot, Captain Fazal Mahmud, in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
“It will be investigated with importance how the pilot got on the plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without passport,” he said.
bdnews24.com contacted the secretary after social media users claimed in posts that the pilot was halted at immigration of Doha International Airport for having no passport on him on Wednesday.
“He was not arrested in the incident on Wednesday. He was provided a hotel room to stay,” Mohibul said.
The prime minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia.
She is scheduled to return home on Saturday.
Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from the Dhaka airport on Wednesday night to bring her back.
The issue of the pilot having no passport was found when the special flight reached Doha, according to Biman officials.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three injured after being run over by bus in Mirpur
- Petrol bomb found in front of BSMMU registrar’s room
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Thakurgaon
- Hasina urges expatriates to speak out against BNP-Jamaat propaganda
- At least 21 killed in road accidents during Bangladesh Eid celebrations
- Australia jails Bangladesh student Shoma for 42 years on terror charges
- Britain raises concerns about Bangladesh human rights, democracy
- Police constable killed in collision between truck and auto-rickshaw in Ashulia
- BCL leaders continue protests over committee on Eid day
- Six killed in Faridpur bus accident
Most Read
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
- Britain raises concerns about Bangladesh human rights, democracy
- Sloppy batting, fielding see Bangladesh hand two-wicket win to New Zealand
- Australia jails Bangladesh student Shoma for 42 years on terror charges
- Jailed Khaleda has Eid lunch with relatives at BSMMU
- Tilda Swinton seen in Bangladesh colours at The Oval
- YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views
- Bangladesh slip to poor total against New Zealand
- Petrol bomb found in front of BSMMU registrar’s room
- Four Trump children turn president’s London visit into (royal) family affair