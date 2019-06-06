Australia jails Bangladesh student Shoma for 42 years on terror charges 

The Victorian Supreme Court delivered the sentence after convicting her of engaging in a terrorist act for the advancing of a political, religious or ideological cause, namely violent jihad, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

It is the first time a sentence has been handed down for that charge, according to the report.

The 26-year-old received a non-parole period of 31 years and six months, which means she will be eligible for parole in 2049.

She in September last year pleaded guilty to the charges of attacking her landlord Roger Singaravelu with a kitchen knife while he was having an afternoon nap in his Melbourne home in February 2018.

Shoma had been granted a scholarship to study at La Trobe University, but Supreme Court Justice Lesley Taylor said Shoma's only intention in coming to Australia was to carry out the "chilling" terrorist attack, according to the report.

Counterterrorism police in Bangladesh arrested her sister Asmaul Husna Sumona, 22, in Dhaka five days after Shoma was arrested after the attack in February last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police had said on its news website that Asmaul admitted she was an active member of the revived edition of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB militant group, which was blamed for the 2016 attack on a Gulshan cafe.

Middle East-based radical group Islamic State claimed responsibilities for the Gulshan attack, in which 17 foreigners and five others were killed, but the authorities blame home-grown militants for the massacre.

Momena graduated from North South University in English after studying in English-medium Mastermind School in Dhaka.

Sumona enrolled at the University of Development Alternative in Dhaka after competing General Education or GED course last year as she failed in the HSC examinations after passing SSC tests in 2014.