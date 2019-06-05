Three die in Lalmonirhat road accident
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 10:48 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 10:48 AM BdST
Three persons have died in a road accident in Kurigram.
The accident occurred on the Kurigram-Rangpur Highway near Shimultala Bazar in Borobari Union in Sadar Upazila at 6.30 am on Wednesday.
A pick-up truck coming from Rangpur ploughed into the Shaheed Minar beside the road, killing the three.
Two persons died on the scene and the third died on his way to the Lalmonirhat Central Hospital. Ten others were injured.
The victims are yet to be identified.
The victims used the pick-up to head home to Kurigram from Rangpur to celebrate the Eid, said the locals.
