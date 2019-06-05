State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision

Two hours after announcing that Eid would be celebrated in Bangladesh on Thursday, the committee said the occasion will indeed be observed a day ahead: on Wednesday.

After the second round of meeting chaired by Abdullah at the Islamic Foundation in Dhaka, the committee briefed the media about its final decision around 11:20pm on Tuesday.

“Revised reports from different places say that the moon for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has been sighted. So Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday,” he said.

After the first meeting of about one and a half hours in the evening, he said they had received no reports of the Shawwal moon being sighted.

It took time for the committee to review reports from 64 districts, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization or SPARRSO, and consult Islamic scholars from across the country before arriving at the decision, Abdullah had said.

Later in the night, after they sat again, he said the moon is supposed to be sighted just after Maghrib prayers and the committee’s wings in 64 districts send reports immediately.

“As we did not get any report from these districts, we tried to contact other sources like Muftis (Islamic scholars),” he said, adding that they consulted Charmonai Pir Mohammad Fazlul Karim and Maulana Shah Ahmed Shafi, who runs the Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram.

“After consulting the Alim-Ulamas (Islamic scholars), we had announced that people will have to offer Tarabih prayers and I had also offered the prayers (as part of fasting on Wednesday),” he said.

Abdullah said they met again after receiving the first news of moon sighting at 10:15pm.

Several chief Muftis informed the committee they had received reports of moon sighting after enquiring in line with Sharia law, the state minister said.

Later, seven people, including deputy commissioner of Kurigram and Upazila executive officer of Patgram in Lalmonirhat, confirmed that they themselves had sighted the Shawwal moon, Abdullah said.

“In line with the Sharia, we must accept the announcement of moon sighting by two believers

“So, the announcement we had made had been following Sharia, not on any individual’s interests.

“And what we are announcing anew is also in accordance with the Sharia,” he added.