Six killed in Faridpur bus accident
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 12:46 PM BdST
Six people have been killed and 15 others injured when a bus veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Faridpur Sadar Upazila on the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The accident occurred in the upazila’s Dhuldi Railgate area around 6:45am on Wednesday, said Md Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The dead could not be identified immediately.
Of the injured, 13 have been admitted to a local hospital.
A bus of AK Travels was heading to Chuadanga from Dhaka carrying passengers who were travelling home for Eid, said Dulal.
The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.
Four people died on the spot. A victim died on the way to the Faridpur Sadar Hospital while another passed away during treatment there.
