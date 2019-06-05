Police constable killed in collision between truck and auto-rickshaw in Ashulia
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST
A police constable has been killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Dhaka's Ashulia. Four others were injured in the accident.
Four of the victims, including the dead, Nadim Hossain, 20, were members of Ashulia Industrial Police, said Ashulia Police SI Moloy Saha.
The incident occured on Wednesday morning on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Ashulia's Gonokbari area.
The injured, including the unidentified auto-rickshaw driver, have been admitted to Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital.
SI Moloy said, the four policemen were returning to their barrack in Sripur on an autorickshaw after their night shift at a new DEPZ.
"A Dhaka-bound truck from the north ploughed into the autorickshaw, injuring all its passengers. Locals rushed them to Enam Medical College Hospital where a doctor on duty declared Nadim Hossain dead."
Police have detained the truck driver and his assistant following the incident while a case is being prepared over the matter, added SI Moloy.
