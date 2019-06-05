Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 01:15 AM BdST
The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation of the country will be held at the National Eidgah Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday.
President Md Abdul Hamid, cabinet ministers, MPs, politicians and people from all walks of life are expected to join the prayers at 8:30am.
Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.
Dhaka North City Corporation will organise Eid prayers at 228 places while Dhaka South 302.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police have asked the citizens not to carry anything other than prayer rugs and umbrellas to the congregations.
Click here for the Eid congregation timings in Bangla: কখন কোথায় ঈদের জামাত
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
File Photo: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Hashim Amla and team mates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
SA look to stay strong
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
- Hasina, Finland’s Niinisto agree to work together on climate crisis
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Rafiq Siddique, former Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory managing director, is dead
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Trains still run behind schedule as Eid holidaymakers are left in the lurch
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Severe traffic congestion near Bangabandhu Bridge mars Eid travels
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police