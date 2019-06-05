Home > Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jun 2019 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 01:15 AM BdST

The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation of the country will be held at the National Eidgah Ground in Dhaka on Wednesday.

President Md Abdul Hamid, cabinet ministers, MPs, politicians and people from all walks of life are expected to join the prayers at 8:30am. 

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.

Dhaka North City Corporation will organise Eid prayers at 228 places while Dhaka South 302.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have asked the citizens not to carry anything other than prayer rugs and umbrellas to the congregations.

Click here for the Eid congregation timings in Bangla: কখন কোথায় ঈদের জামাত

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach
Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
File Photo: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Hashim Amla and team mates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
SA look to stay strong

More stories

Photo: PM's Assistant Press Secretary Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu via Facebook

Bangladesh, Finland to work together on climate

Ex-BUET chief of BCL found dead

Eid on Wednesday, not Thursday

ATM fraudsters made phone calls: Police

Train timings still haywire

‘Angered by jam’, people torch car on wrong lane

Govt scraps transfer of consumer rights official

Eid travellers suffer in Bangabandhu Bridge tailback

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.