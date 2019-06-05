Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019

President Md Abdul Hamid, cabinet ministers, MPs, politicians and people from all walks of life are expected to join the prayers at 8:30am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.

Dhaka North City Corporation will organise Eid prayers at 228 places while Dhaka South 302.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have asked the citizens not to carry anything other than prayer rugs and umbrellas to the congregations.

Click here for the Eid congregation timings in Bangla: কখন কোথায় ঈদের জামাত