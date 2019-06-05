BCL leaders continue protests over committee on Eid day

The protests have waged on since May 26 and on Wednesday, the disgruntled leaders resumed their sit-in after offering their Eid prayers at the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

They vowed to hold protests until certain contentious members of the full-fledged BCL committee are removed and a fresh is committee formed.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman went to exchange Eid greetings with the protesters after the Eid prayer.

Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Awami League announced its 301-member committee on May 13, a year after its conference. Following the announcement, a number of BCL leaders resorted to different forms of protest for being ‘overlooked’ or handed ‘undesired’ positions in the new committee. They called for the formation of a new committee.

The agitated activists alleged that the committee consisted of people against the spirit of the Liberation War, married persons, service holders and convicts in different cases in place of those who made genuine sacrifices for the organisation.

A fight between a group of newly-appointed members and protesters allegedly ensued during the protests. But the agitated leaders subsequently called off the protest after being assured that their demands would be fulfilled.

On May 29, the BCL president and general secretary removed some of the controversial figures and declared 19 posts vacant.

The agitated students resumed their protest when the authority announced a programme to place wreaths on Bangabandhu's mural led by the full-fledged committee. But the deprived leaders demanded that be held only after the removal of the dubious committee members.

"We wanted a reformed committee, free from the controversial members before Eid," Rakib Hossain, a spokesperson for the deprived leaders told bdnews24.com on Wednesday morning.

"We placed our demand to the Chhatra League president and general secretary and also to the high-ups in the Awami League. Unfortunately, they haven't solved the issue before Eid and left us no choice but to continue our protest even."

He continued: “Like everyone else, we wanted to celebrate Eid with our parents and family. We feel bad having to spend Eid day here on the campus. They provided the controversial people with the opportunity to celebrate Eid with their family but didn’t do the same for us," he said.

"Only our leader Sheikh Hasina can meet our demand. We want the controversial members to be removed from the committee soon and those who sacrificed for the organisation to be included when the committee is reformed."