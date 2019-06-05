Bangladesh all set to celebrate festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr

The country is all set for the joyous occasion as millions of people have left Dhaka and Chattogram cities to share the celebrations with their loved ones at their homes in smaller cities, towns and villages.

The Muslims have bought new dresses for the occasion and distributed among the poor as well.

They will treat each other to vermicelli and other delicacies.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted all on Eid, expressing hope that the joy will renew bonds among all religion on the path towards a prosperous Bangladesh.

Jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the Leader of the Opposition Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad also felicitated the people on the joyous occasion.

Initially, the National Moo Sighting Committee had announced on Tuesday evening that Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, but later in the night, after receiving reports of sighting of the Shawwal moon, it announced the end of the month of fasting Ramadan.

The day will start with congregations at different places across the country, with the main one at the National Eidgah Ground in Dhaka.

President Hamid, cabinet ministers, MPs, politicians and people from all walks of life are expected to join the prayers at 8:30am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.

Dhaka North City Corporation will organise Eid prayers at 228 places while Dhaka South 302.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have asked the citizens not to carry anything other than prayer rugs and umbrellas to the congregations.

The law enforcers have taken extra measures to ensure security at the Eidgah.

Hamid in his message said, “Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world.

The festival promotes family and social bonding as the city dwellers return to their loved ones in villages while the people irrespective of their classes and professions offer prayers and share the happiness with others, the president said.

Terming Bangladesh as a country of communal harmony, he said people from all faiths are living here from the ancient period.

Hasina in her message echoed the president saying the Eid promotes peace, sympathy and brotherhood.

“It ties people with the bond of equity, friendship and harmony forgetting the hatred and violent activities . . . Eid brings message of happiness to all, irrespective of rich and poor,” she said.

She expressed her hope that the practice of self-purification, restraint, amity and harmony of the Muslims in personal, family, social and state life would spread everywhere.

In a video message from Finland, where she is now on a four-day visit, Hasina said: “Though I’m staying abroad for logical reasons, my mind remains in the country and I always express solidarity with the countrymen.”

Ershad urged all in his message to continue the trend of tolerance in politics for the wellbeing of the people.

Hamid will exchange Eid greetings at the Bangabhaban at 10am. Besides cabinet ministers and MPs, politicians, diplomats, leaders of professionals, journalists and leaders of religious communities have been invited to the event.

As Hasina is abroad, the ruling Awami League leaders, including General Secretary Obaidul Quader, will exchange Eid greetings with people from all wealks of life at their Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters.

With Khaleda at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University under the supervision of the prison authorities, the BNP leaders will place wreaths at party founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave on the Eid morning.

Ershad will exchange Eid greetings at his Banani offices at 11am.

On the occasion of the Eid, special menus will be served at state-run hospitals, children’s homes, shelters, safe homes and jails.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes.