Trains still run behind schedule as Eid holidaymakers are left in the lurch
Joyanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 09:23 PM BdST
The Railway Division has not succeeded in gerting its train services back on schedule, which have been running late since the beginning of the Eid journeys.
Holidaymakers suffered as the departure of North-bound trains from Kamalapur Railway Station were delayed even on Tuesday, the last day of Eid journeys.
The authorities could not run train services on the schedule since the Eid travel began on Friday.
It is not possible to cut the delays and go back to the original schedule for the trains before the Eid day, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said on Monday at the Kamalapur Railway Station.
A number of 55 trains including three Eid special trains were scheduled to depart Kamalapur Railway Station for different destinations on Tuesday morning.
Chilahati-bound Neelsagar Express could not reach the station at 12pm though it was scheduled to depart at 8am. The train will leave at 12.45pm, officials said.
Rangpur Express left at 12:45pm, four hours behind schedule. Dhumketu Express, too, ran two hours and twenty minutes late.
Special train service for Eid Lalmoni Express has been rescheduled for a 1:05pm departure from 9:15am.
Chapainawabganj-bound Rajshahi Express which was scheduled to depart at 12:20pm did not even arrive at the platform.
"This year we have more passengers travelling to the northern part of the country than before. There has been an extra pressure which we came to understand while selling the tickets in advance," said Aminul.
The staff at Kamalapur Station attacked some of the journalists covering the news of people's plight during the Eid journeys.
The railway authorities have launched investigations into the issue, said Station Manager Aminul.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 3, 2019 England's Jofra Archer in action Action Images via Reuter
Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Trains still run behind schedule as Eid holidaymakers are left in the lurch
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Severe traffic congestion near Bangabandhu Bridge mars Eid travels
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather
- Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ with RAB in Ctg, Gazipur
- Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses
- Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Pakistan win as England fall short in huge chase despite Root, Butler centuries
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'