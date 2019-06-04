Trains still run behind schedule as Eid holidaymakers are left in the lurch

Holidaymakers suffered as the departure of North-bound trains from Kamalapur Railway Station were delayed even on Tuesday, the last day of Eid journeys.

The authorities could not run train services on the schedule since the Eid travel began on Friday.

It is not possible to cut the delays and go back to the original schedule for the trains before the Eid day, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said on Monday at the Kamalapur Railway Station.

A number of 55 trains including three Eid special trains were scheduled to depart Kamalapur Railway Station for different destinations on Tuesday morning.

At least 22 trains left the station as at 12pm on Tuesday, Station Manager Aminul Islam told bdnews24.com. Those trains travelling to the north-western part of the country ran late, he added.

Chilahati-bound Neelsagar Express could not reach the station at 12pm though it was scheduled to depart at 8am. The train will leave at 12.45pm, officials said.

Rangpur Express left at 12:45pm, four hours behind schedule. Dhumketu Express, too, ran two hours and twenty minutes late.

Special train service for Eid Lalmoni Express has been rescheduled for a 1:05pm departure from 9:15am.

Chapainawabganj-bound Rajshahi Express which was scheduled to depart at 12:20pm did not even arrive at the platform.

"This year we have more passengers travelling to the northern part of the country than before. There has been an extra pressure which we came to understand while selling the tickets in advance," said Aminul.

"The trains are waiting three to seven minutes instead of two minutes in each station for the passengers to disembark. They are running late as they need to ensure the passengers get on and off the trains properly," he added.

The staff at Kamalapur Station attacked some of the journalists covering the news of people's plight during the Eid journeys.

The railway authorities have launched investigations into the issue, said Station Manager Aminul.