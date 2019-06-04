Home > Bangladesh

Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ with RAB in Ctg, Gazipur

  Chattogram Bureau and Gazipur Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 12:11 PM BdST

Three people have been killed in so-called shootouts with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in two separate incidents in Chattogram and Gazipur.

The gunfights took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda and Tongi’s river port in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the elite force. 
 
The two people killed in Chattogram were suspected robbers while man killed in Gazipur was a suspected drug peddler, said RAB.
 
CHATTOGRAM
 
A RAB unit were patrolling the highway at night when they received information on a gang of robbers operating under the upazila’s Chhoto Kumira Bridge, said RAB-7 Assistant Director ASP Mashkur Rahman.
 
“The assailants opened fire when the patrol team reached the spot forcing RAB to retaliate.”
 
At one point, some of the robbers fled the scene but two bullet-ridden bodies were found lying on the spot, said Mashkur. 
 
The dead could not be identified immediately although RAB estimates that they were aged  24 and 32 years. 
 
Three guns, 31 rounds of bullets and a large number of domestic weapons were recovered from the spot.
 
GAZIPUR
 
A RAB team was dispatched to the Tongi river port area after being tipped off about a drug trade said, RAB Assistant Police Superintendent Kamruzzaman
 
“The drug traffickers opened fire on the RAB personnel when the elite force arrived on the spot. RAB retaliated and the top drug trader Ismail Hossain was shot in the crossfire.”
 
The 40-year-old Ismail was named in 14 drug-related cases filed with the police in Dhaka, Gopalganj and Faridpur, said Kamruzzaman.    
   
Ismail was rushed to the Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
 
RAB recovered a gun, two rounds of bullets, and a large number of yaba tablets from the spot, said RAB.  
 
Two RAB personnel were also injured in the gunfight, said Kamruzzaman.

