Severe traffic congestion near Bangabandhu Bridge mars Eid travels
Published: 04 Jun 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 04:23 PM BdST
Traffic has ground to a halt over a 30km stretch from Karotiahat bypass on Dhaka-Tangail Highway to the east side of the Bangabandhu Bridge.
North-bound vehicles leaving Dhaka on Monday night were stranded in a long tailback at Tangail en route to Sirajganj, said Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjeeb Kumar.
Vehicles on the bridge began moving early on Tuesday morning before coming to a standstill from 6am. Traffic congestion added to the sufferings of homebound travellers who remained stuck on the road until 9:30 am.
Traffic on the bridge began to move gradually from 9:40 am, said Md Mosharraf Hossain, chief of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.
The flow of Dhaka-bound traffic, however, remained normal, said Traffic Inspector of Md Esrajul Haque of Tangail District Police.
Exasperated by the ordeal of being stuck in a long tailback, agitated passengers at one point torched some tyres in protest near the Kalihali Elenga Balu Bridge in Tangail. Police later brought the situation under control.
