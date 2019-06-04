River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather
Munshiganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 11:23 AM BdST
River transport services along the Shimulia-Kathalbari water route have resumed after an hour’s stoppage when the weather conditions in the area improved.
Authorities suspended the operation of ferry, launch and speedboat services along the vital waterway from 9:45 am on Tuesday following the sudden onset of squally winds in Shimulia and strong current on the Padma River, said Maowa Police Outpost OC Aminul Islam.
The services will resume once the weather clears, he added.
According to the OC, 18 ferries, 87 launches and nearly 500 speedboats are treading the water route to facilitate Eid travels. The traffic on the Dhaka-Maowa Highway or port was also low on Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather
- Two suspected robbers killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Ctg
- Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses
- Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
- Four die, five hurt in Dhaka as bus hits pickup van on highway
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Suspect in murder of inmate Amit Muhuri remanded for five days
- Kamalapur crowded amid train delays during Eid rush
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May
- Pakistan win as England fall short in huge chase despite Root, Butler centuries