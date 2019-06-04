River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather

Authorities suspended the operation of ferry, launch and speedboat services along the vital waterway from 9:45 am on Tuesday following the sudden onset of squally winds in Shimulia and strong current on the Padma River, said Maowa Police Outpost OC Aminul Islam.

The services will resume once the weather clears, he added.

According to the OC, 18 ferries, 87 launches and nearly 500 speedboats are treading the water route to facilitate Eid travels. The traffic on the Dhaka-Maowa Highway or port was also low on Tuesday.