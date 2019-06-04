Rafiq Siddique, former Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory managing director, is dead
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 11:50 PM BdST
Former Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory managing director Rafiq Siddique has died at the age of 70.
He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Rafiq, the elder brother to Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Rehana’s husband Shafiq Ahmed Siddique, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Rafiq’s another brother Tarique Ahmed Siddique is advises the prime minister on security affairs.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq has condoled Rafiq’s passing.
“Mr Sidique’s efforts for the people’s welfare will be remembered for long,” the minister said.
A Namaz-e-Janaza of Rafiq will be held at the Gola Masjid at Gulshan-1 in Dhaka on Wednesday after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, according to the Liberation War affairs ministry’s spokesman Dipankar Barua.
Rafiq will be buried in Gazipur’s Bangalgachh afterwards.
Rafiq had worked as managing director of the Machine Tools Factory in Gazipur for a long time.
He had also served as governor of the Rotary Club.
