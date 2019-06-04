Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’

The incident occurred in the Pungli Utsab Filling Station area in Tangail’s Kalihati about 12pm on Tuesday.

“Police and locals doused the fire immediately afterwards,” Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar Roy said.

A tailback on a 40-kilometre stretch on the highway from the east side of the Bagabandhu Bridge to Tangail’s Pakulla started early in the morning.

Traffic ground to a halt on the stretch of the highway until 3pm, spellinh huge sufferings for people travelling to northern and western districts to spend Eid with their relatives back home.

Police escorted two vehicles through the wrong lane at noon, drawing angry reactions from the holidaymakers stranded on the other side, locals said.

Some of the agitated homebound people also set fire to tyres.

After sometime, they stopped and torched the vehicle carrying Tangail Executive Magistrate Rokanuzzaman when it took the wrong side, according to the locals.

No-one was injured.

Tangail SP Sanjit said no car was able to enter Sirajganj due to huge pressure of traffic in the morning.

Toll collection at the bridge was halted for sometime due to the pressure, leading to the tailback, he said.

“Police are working to ease the traffic jam,” the SP added.

Vehicles were moving slowly on the highway in the evening after gridlock eased at 3pm.