Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 01:37 PM BdST
The government has reversed the transfer of Manjur Mohammad Shahriar, deputy director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, who made the headlines for ordering the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet after a drive against consumer rights violation.
Fayez Ahmad, secretary to the public administration ministry, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday, “The transfer order has been scrapped as it appeared to create confusion among the public.”
“He will remain in his office at the national consumer rights protection directorate for the time being.”
On Monday, the public administration ministry issued a transfer order which would have seen Shahriar be shifted to the Khulna zone of Roads and Highways Department as the estate and law officer by Jun 13
Deputy Director Shahriar had ordered the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet on the same day following a drive.
The outlet was allowed to reopen after the authorities admitted the mistake of overpricing their products. He had conducted drives on other companies before.
The news of Shahriar’s transfer caused a stir on Internet and on social media after he shared it on his Facebook page around 11pm on Monday.
He had also livestreamed his drive against fake and adulterated goods during Ramadan on Facebook.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather
- Two suspected robbers killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Ctg
- Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses
- Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
- Four die, five hurt in Dhaka as bus hits pickup van on highway
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Suspect in murder of inmate Amit Muhuri remanded for five days
- Kamalapur crowded amid train delays during Eid rush
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May
- Pakistan win as England fall short in huge chase despite Root, Butler centuries