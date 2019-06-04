Home > Bangladesh

Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar

Published: 04 Jun 2019

The government has reversed the transfer of Manjur Mohammad Shahriar, deputy director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, who made the headlines for ordering the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet after a drive against consumer rights violation.

Fayez Ahmad, secretary to the public administration ministry, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday, “The transfer order has been scrapped as it appeared to create confusion among the public.”

“He will remain in his office at the national consumer rights protection directorate for the time being.”

On Monday, the public administration ministry issued a transfer order which would have seen Shahriar be shifted to the Khulna zone of Roads and Highways Department  as the estate and law officer by Jun 13

Deputy Director Shahriar had ordered the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet on the same day following a drive.

The outlet was allowed to reopen after the authorities admitted the mistake of overpricing their products. He had conducted drives on other companies before.

The news of Shahriar’s transfer caused a stir on Internet and on social media after he shared it on his Facebook page around 11pm on Monday.

He had also livestreamed his drive against fake and adulterated goods during Ramadan on Facebook.

