Home > Bangladesh

Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 09:54 AM BdST

The government has transferred two officials of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection who made it to the headlines for conducting drives against violations of consumer rights and adulterated foods during Ramadan.

The officials are Director Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Deputy Director Manjur Mohammad Shahriar. 
 
The Ministry of Public Administration issued the transfer  order on Monday.
 
Deputy Director Shahriar had ordered the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet on the same day following a drive. 
 
The outlet was allowed to reopen after they admitted the mistake of overpricing their products. He had conducted drives on other companies before.  
 

Manjur Morshed has been transferred to the  Tariff Commission as its joint head. 
 
Shahriar has been transferred as the estate and law officer to the Khulna zone of Roads and Highways Department by Jun 13. 
 
Shahriar shared the transfer order on his Facebook page at around 11pm on Monday. 
 
He livestreamed his drive against fake and adulterated goods during Ramadan on Facebook. 
 
Shahriar did not receive phone calls from bdnews24.com for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

Malinga preaches patience in 'must-win' Afghan clash
Proteas can't afford any more mistakes: Kallis
Root looks ahead after Pakistan loss
Du Plessis seeks new plan for South Africa

More stories

Two die in Chattogram ‘shootout’

Consumer rights officials transferred

4 die in Dhamrai crash

3 RMG workers hit by police vehicle die

Nando’s rejoinder and our reply

Nando’s rejoinder and our reply

Drug suspect dies in Teknaf 'shootout'

Amit Muhuri murder suspect remanded

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.