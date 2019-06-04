Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses
Published: 04 Jun 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 09:54 AM BdST
The government has transferred two officials of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection who made it to the headlines for conducting drives against violations of consumer rights and adulterated foods during Ramadan.
The officials are Director Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and Deputy Director Manjur Mohammad Shahriar.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued the transfer order on Monday.
Deputy Director Shahriar had ordered the shutdown of Aarong’s Uttara outlet on the same day following a drive.
The outlet was allowed to reopen after they admitted the mistake of overpricing their products. He had conducted drives on other companies before.
Shahriar has been transferred as the estate and law officer to the Khulna zone of Roads and Highways Department by Jun 13.
Shahriar shared the transfer order on his Facebook page at around 11pm on Monday.
He livestreamed his drive against fake and adulterated goods during Ramadan on Facebook.
Shahriar did not receive phone calls from bdnews24.com for comment.
