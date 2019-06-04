Home > Bangladesh

Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 11:55 PM BdST

Former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s BUET unit Shuvra Jyoty Tikader has been found dead at his home in Dhaka.

Police recovered the body of the former Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET student from a flat at Elephant Road about 1pm on Tuesday.

Shuvra spent Monday night in a separate room after a quarrel with his wife Nadia Binte Rauf, New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain said, citing the family.

Nadia opened the room with a spare key as Shubhra did not open it until Tuesday afternoon, the SI said.

She called her relatives after seeing Shubhra’s body hanging from the ceiling fan, SI Alamgir said.

Both families accepted when the couple from different faiths married following a relationship six months ago, Alamgir said.

They rented the flat in January after living with Shubhra’s parents for sometime, the SI said.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police ASI Abdul Khan said the body was brought for post-mortem examination in the afternoon.

He declined commenting on the cause of the death before the test.

