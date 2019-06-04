Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 08:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the National Moon Sighting Committee says.
The committee announced the date after a meeting at the Islamic Foundation in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.
“The Shawwal moon has not been sighted in any place of the country,” State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah told journalists after the meeting.
Eid generally falls in Bangladesh a day after the largest festival of Muslims is celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, who this year celebrated the occasion on Tuesday after sighting the moon on Monday.
