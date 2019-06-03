Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2019 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 11:39 PM BdST
At least three female garment workers have died and five others wounded in Cumilla after a police vehicle ran over them beside the road.
The incident took place around 5:30pm on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chandul adjacent to Miabazar, said Manjurul Haque, an inspector of the police outpost.
However, two police officials and others inside the vehicles remained unhurt in the accident.
The dead have identified by police as Nasima Akhter, 36, Tanjina Akhter, 28, and Kajol Begum, 32.
They were the workers of the 'Dragon Sweater and Spinning Mills' in Chandul.
The vehicle carrying the policemen, including Additional Superintendent of Police and PBI official Md Moniruzzaman, was heading to Dhaka from Feni.
But the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit eight to nine female workers waiting for transport beside the road.
The critically injured three workers were declared dead in the hospital, according to Haque.
The injured workers said they were waiting for catch a ride home after the factory closed.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
- Four die, five hurt in Dhaka as bus hits pickup van on highway
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Suspect in murder of inmate Amit Muhuri remanded for five days
- Kamalapur crowded amid train delays during Eid rush
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Teknaf
- Hasina on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia
- Rain run forecast for Eid
Most Read
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Hasina on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- Rain run forecast for Eid