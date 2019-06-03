Home > Bangladesh

Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 11:39 PM BdST

At least three female garment workers have died and five others wounded in Cumilla after a police vehicle ran over them  beside the road.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Chandul adjacent to Miabazar, said Manjurul Haque, an inspector of the police outpost.

However, two police officials and others inside the vehicles remained unhurt in the accident.

The dead have identified by police as Nasima Akhter, 36, Tanjina Akhter, 28, and Kajol Begum, 32.

They were the workers of the 'Dragon Sweater and Spinning Mills' in Chandul.

The injured have been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital and Chouddagram Upazila Health Complex. Their names could not be known immediately.

The vehicle carrying the policemen, including Additional Superintendent of Police and PBI official Md Moniruzzaman, was heading to Dhaka from Feni.

But the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit eight to nine female workers waiting for transport beside the road.

The critically injured three workers were declared dead in the hospital, according to Haque.

The injured workers said they were waiting for catch a ride home after the factory closed.

